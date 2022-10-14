Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Williams returned to limited practices ahead of Week 5 and was deemed questionable before he was ultimately ruled out for a third straight contest due to an MCL sprain. He went through the same routine during Week 6 prep, which doesn't bode well for his chances to play against Baltimore. Regardless, his official availability likely won't be known until closer to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.