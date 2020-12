Williams had three tackles (two solo) and 2.5 sacks during the Giants' Week 13 17-12 win over Seattle.

Williams played a key role in holding Russel Wilson and the Seahawks to just 12 points while notching a two-sack game for the first time all year. He now has a career-high 8.5 sacks through just 12 games, giving him a realistic shot at notching double-digit takedowns for the first time by season's end.