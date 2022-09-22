Williams (knee) was listed as a non-participant on the Giants' practice report Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Williams suffered a right MCL sprain during the team's 19-16 win over the Panthers, and his inability to participate in Thursday's session doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up Monday against the Cowboys. With the former Pro-Bowler considered day-to-day, he'll likely need to return to the practice field in some capacity to prevent missing his first NFL game due to injury in eight seasons. If Williams is indeed sidelined Week 3, Nick Williams, Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward are candidates for an increased role on the Giants' defensive front.