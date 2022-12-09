Williams (neck) has been deemed to be doubtful to play Sunday versus the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams has struggled to remain on the field as he continues to deal with a neck issue that caused him to leave the Giants' Week 13 tie with the Commanders early and now will likely keep him sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles. If he's unable to go, Azeez Ojulari will be one of the beneficiaries of added snaps.