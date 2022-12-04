Williams (neck) has left Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams was dealing with a neck injury earlier in the week, so it appears he may have aggravated it during the game. While he's off the field, Henry Mondeaux and Jihad Ward will be candidates to see extra work.
