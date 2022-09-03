Williams (arm) has been wearing a brace on his left arm but is confident that he'll be ready to go for the Giants' regular-season opener against Tennessee, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Williams saw limited action during camp due to the arm issue, which he indicated is different than the triceps injury he dealt with last year. The veteran expects to be ready for Week 1. He should be a stalwart along New York's defensive line again this season.