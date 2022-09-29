Williams (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports

Williams has now logged back-to-back DNPs to open the week, after he suffered a right MCL sprain in Week 2 against the Panthers. The 302-pound defensive lineman will likely need to practice in some capacity Friday if he wants a shot at returning Sunday against the Bears. If Williams is indeed ruled out again, Nick Williams and Justin Ellis would be slated for an increased workload.

More News