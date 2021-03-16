Williams is signing a three-year, $63 million contract with the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Giants franchise-tagged Williams for a second straight offseason but this time managed to work out a multi-year deal. The 2015 first-round pick will turn 27 this summer, coming off a 2020 campaign with career highs for pressures (42), QB hits (30) and sacks (11.5). Williams will turn 27 in June and has missed just one game through six pro seasons.
