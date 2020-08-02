The Giants placed Williams (hamstring) on the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Williams hasn't missed a game in his five-year career, averaging 53.9 tackles and 3.5 sacks per 16 games played. The Giants were intrigued enough in his talent to acquire him from the Jets before last season's trade deadline and eventually placed the franchise tag on him back in March. Since then, Williams filed a grievance to be designated as a defensive end versus his listed position of defensive tackle, which has yet to be determined. In any case, his representation and the Giants were unable to agree to an extension by the July 15 deadline, so he'll play out 2020 on the aforementioned tender, once he's able to get back on the field.