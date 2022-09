Williams (knee) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday night's game against Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Williams' absence in Week 3 is not surprising, as he was considered doubtful to play after sitting out this week's practices with a sprained MCL. In his stead, defensive ends Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see increased usage while playing opposite Azeez Ojulari, who is set to play for the first time this season.