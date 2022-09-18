Williams (knee) left the game in the third quarter and did return, Bob Brookover of NJ.com reports.
Williams had his legs taken out from him by Panthers' offensive lineman Taylor Moton on the play. If the injury turns out of be of any significance it'll deal a serious blow to the team's defensive line.
