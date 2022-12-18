Williams will be available for Sunday Night Football against Washington, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.
Williams sustained a neck injury during the Giants' previous contest versus Washington in Week 13, leaving him sidelined for the following game against Philadelphia. While the 28-year-old is still officially listed as questionable, it appears he is in line to return Sunday after logging three straight limited practices Week 15. As a result, the Giants' defensive line should be at full health again after Jihad Ward also cleared concussion protocol Saturday.
