Williams logged just 12 defensive snaps over the Giants' three exhibition contests, but he's expected to be ready to go as the team's starter at right defensive end in Week 1 of the regular season against Dallas.

As with many of the Giants' starters, Williams' preseason work was limited to a few series in Week 2. The veteran should be primed for the regular season, though, and he'll look to bounce back following a disappointing 2022 campaign during which he notched just 2.5 sacks over 12 games.