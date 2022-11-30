Williams (neck) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Washington, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It seems to be a new injury for Williams, who played in 83 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps and racked up six tackles during their loss at Dallas on Thanksgiving. The situation will be one to monitor ahead of Week 13 versus the Commanders, and if Williams can't go, Henry Mondeaux would be in line for an expanded role on the defensive line.