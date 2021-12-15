Williams (elbow/arm) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams was initially believed to be dealing with a significant injury, but he received a more encouraging diagnosis Tuesday. His limited participation in practice Wednesday suggests that he could be available Sunday against the Cowboys. However, Raymond Johnson could see additional playing time if Williams is held out in Week 15.
