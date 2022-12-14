Williams (neck) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams was sidelined for the Giants' Week 14 loss to Philadelphia due to a neck injury he suffered a week prior, but his return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion, is an encouraging sign for the veteran defensive end. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full session before New York needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Washington.