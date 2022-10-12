Williams (knee) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Williams has missed three consecutive contests due to a right MCL sprain that he suffered in Week 2. He practiced in a limited fashion all last week before being ruled out against the Packers, so he'll likely need to log at least one full practice before New York thrusts him back into a prominent role.
