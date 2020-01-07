Williams recorded 26 tackles (13 solo), a half-sack, two defended passes and one forced fumble across eight contests with the Giants in 2019.

Prior to being traded to the Giants in Week 9, Williams appeared in seven games with the Jets. He recorded 20 tackles (eight solo) and one defended pass in that span. While Williams is set to become an unrestricted free agent, the Giants will have some incentive to bring him back after having traded a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 fifth-round selection to acquire him.