Williams recorded one tackle and assisted on another in the Giants' 40-0 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.
The starter along the defensive interior played 32 snaps, the second highest total at his position behind Dexter Lawrence. No one on New York's defense recorded a sack. Dallas also ran for three scores.
