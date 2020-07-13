Williams and the Giants aren't planning to work out a contract extension before Wednesday's deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams signed his franchise tender in April, and he's believed to have filed a grievance to be designated as a defensive end rather than a defensive tackle. Regardless of how the dispute plays out, Williams will be operating on a one-year contract, hoping to rebound from last year's career-low 0.5 sacks. He did have 46 tackles and 16 QB hits, including 11 QB hits in his eight games with the Giants.