Williams (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers in London, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The 28-year-old defensive end will miss his third consecutive game while he continues to recover from a right MCL sprain. With fellow end Azeez Ojulari (calf) also sidelined in London, the Giants' defensive front could struggle to bring pressure on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
More News
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Questionable Sunday•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Will be limited Wednesday•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Won't play vs. Chicago•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Inactive Monday•