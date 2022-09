Williams (knee) hasn't been ruled out yet for Monday's contest against the Cowboys, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Williams suffered a right MCL sprain during the team's Week 2 win over the Panthers and is considered day-to-day. The 2015 first-round pick has never missed a game due to injury in eight seasons, but he'll face a stiff test to get ready for Week 3, though the extra day off could come in handy.