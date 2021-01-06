Williams had seven tackles (five solo), three sacks and a defended pass during Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Williams put together his strongest statistical game of the season Week 17, earning him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time in 2020. He appeared in all 16 games with the Giants this season, recording 57 tackles (29 solo), a career-high 11.5 sacks, one defended pass and one fumble recovery. After playing on the franchise tag in 2020, Williams is no doubt now bound to collect a sizeable paycheck in free agency.