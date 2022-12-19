Williams (neck) has officially been ruled active ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Williams will return following a one-game absence with a neck injury. The 28-year-old has logged 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks over nine games this season, and his availability will return the Giants' front seven to near-full health.
