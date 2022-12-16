Williams (neck) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Washington.
Williams missed Week 14 due to a neck injury, but he returned to practice, logging three limited sessions, during Week 15 prep and has a shot to suit up Sunday. Jihad Ward (concussion) is also listed as questionable, so if both defensive lineman are inactive, the Giants will be shorthanded during a divisional clash against Washington.
More News
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Limited to start Week 15 prep•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Not playing Sunday•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Doubtful to play Week 14•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Sits out practice again Thursday•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: Exits with injury•
-
Giants' Leonard Williams: No injury designation•