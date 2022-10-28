Williams (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle, but is expected to play, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Williams is dealing with some sort of elbow injury, but it apparently seems to be something he'll be able to play through. The former Pro Bowler has yet to record a sack this season but should remain a regular fixture on the Giants' defensive line as long as he's available.
