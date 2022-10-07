Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams missed the last two games due to a sprained MCL, but he'll have a chance to return for Sunday's matchup in London. If he's unable to suit up, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see increased playing time for the Giants.
