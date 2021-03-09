The Giants placed the franchise tag on Williams for the 2021 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The two sides will continue to work toward a long-term deal. It's expected that they'll reach an agreement before the season begins, especially because Williams would make $19.36 million under the franchise tag in 2021, a number that the Giants would struggle to afford. Williams enjoyed a career year in 2020, recording 57 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 30 QB hits and a pass breakup over 16 games.