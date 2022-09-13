Williams racked up five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 21-20 win over the Titans.
Williams played 53 defensive snaps (82 percent), so he looks to have fully put his preseason arm issue behind him. The veteran defensive tackle will have a chance to record his first sack of the season Week 2 versus the Panthers.
