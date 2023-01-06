Williams (neck) has been ruled out for Week 18 versus the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

With New York already locked into a wild card spot, Williams will miss the Giants' regular season finale as he nurses the neck injury he suffered in Week 17 against the Colts. The defensive end will shift his focus to being ready for the start of the playoffs next weekend. In his absence, Ryder Anderson and Henry Mondeaux could see an increase in usage.