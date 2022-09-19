Williams (knee) is set for an MRI on Monday to see the full extent of his injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
There is hope within the Giants' organization that Williams avoided a significant injury in Sunday's win over the Panthers, but Monday's imaging should provide more clarity to his status. The 28-year-old has played through injuries in the past and will likely push to return to the field as soon as possible.
