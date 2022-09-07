Williams (arm) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams was limited during training camp due to a left arm issue, but he's clear of the injury report ahead of Week 1. The veteran defensive tackle has recorded 18 sacks over his last two seasons in New York and will look to continue that success in 2022.
