Williams (neck) did not participate in the Giants' practice Thursday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Williams was previously limited with a neck injury during the Giants' first two practices Week 13 before ultimately suiting up for Sunday's tie against Washington. However, the 28-year-old then appeared to aggravate this injury during the contest, as he was forced out and ruled questionable to return with a neck designation. Williams has now missed the team's first two sessions Week 14, and, unless he can increase his activity Friday, it's likely he'll be ruled out on Friday's final injury report. With backup Henry Mondeaux (knee) also dealing with an injury, it's possible Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward and Elerson Smith could be the only available defensive ends versus Philadelphia on Sunday.
