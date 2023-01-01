Williams (neck) has left Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Williams suffered a burner, or stinger, which he has been dealing with for multiple weeks now. While he is out, Ryder Anderson and Henry Mondeaux will both be candidates to see extra opportunity.
