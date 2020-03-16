Giants' Leonard Williams: Tagged by G-Men
Williams is getting a franchise tag from the Giants, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Dealt from the Jets to the Giants at the trade deadline, Williams recorded 26 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble in eight games with his new team. The production doesn't exactly sound tag-worthy, but he does have a solid track record of generating interior pressure, with 16 or more QB hits in each of his five NFL seasons. The inability to turn those pressures into sacks has been a consistent source of frustration, however.
