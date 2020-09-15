Williams recorded five tackles -- two for a loss -- a sack and two QB hits in Monday's 26-16 loss to the Steelers.

Williams already has more sacks in one game this season than he notched over 15 games in 2019, and it looks sustainable considering his QB hits and tackles for loss stats. The 2015 first-round pick posted five or more tackles just twice last year, though, so his IDP value could fluctuate if he can't get to the QB. Still, the USC product is worth keeping an eye on heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Bears.