Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Williams (knee) will be limited during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Leonard has missed back-to-back games due to a sprained MCL, but he's returned to practice for the first time since suffering the injury, albeit in a limited fashion. The veteran defensive end is trending in the right direction, but he'll likely have to log at least one full practice this week if he's going to play in Sunday's matchup against the Packers in London.