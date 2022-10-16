Williams is active for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams missed three straight games due to an MCL sprain, but as expected, he'll return to action in Week 6. The veteran defensive end may be brought back slowly during his first game since Week 2, but when he's back to full speed, Williams should garner a major role along the Giants' defensive line.
