Williams (undisclosed) did not travel with the Giants for the team's preseason game against the Patriots on Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Williams reportedly received treatment Tuesday while dealing with undisclosed injuries during practice this week. The 28-year-old has participated for the majority of the Giants' training camp after garnering a career-high 81 tackles over 17 games with the team last season, so his absence from Thursday night's preseason game is likely just a precautionary move.