Williams (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Williams will sit out for a second consecutive week after he sustained a sprained MCL in Week 2 versus Carolina. The Pro Bowler will probably need to return to practice next week to have a shot to play Week 5 in London, and for now, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should take most of the fill-in reps in Williams' absence.