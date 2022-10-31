Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss.
Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
