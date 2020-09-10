Toilolo was limited in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring issue, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Toilolo isn't likely to offer fantasy relevance behind Evan Engram and Kaden Smith, but the Giants are counting on his presence as a blocker. He'll work to resume practicing in full before Monday's tilt against the Steelers.
