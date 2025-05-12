The Giants re-signed Humphrey on Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Texas product was dropped by the Giants just three days ago, but it now appears the team has decided to bring him back to New York. Humphrey appeared in all 17 of the Broncos' regular-season contests in 2024, catching 31 of his 45 targets for 293 yards and one touchdown. With the Giants' limited depth depth at wide receiver, Humphrey will likely have the opportunity to compete for a reserve role on offense this summer.