Humphrey brought in four of eight targets for 55 yards in the Giants' 34-17 win over the Eagles on Thursday night.

Elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day, Humphrey made very good use of his first taste of regular-season action in 2025. The veteran wideout finished second to Wan'Dale Robinson in receptions and receiving yards on the night for the Giants while surprisingly pacing the team in targets. Humphrey posted a solid 31-293-1 line on 45 targets in a part-time role for the Broncos a year ago, and while Darius Slayton's absence due to a hamstring issue was the biggest factor in Humphrey's elevation against the Eagles, he could be on the active roster for a Week 7 road matchup against his former Denver teammates on Sunday, Oct. 19.