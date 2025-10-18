The Giants have elevated Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

New York will be without Darius Slayton (hamstring) for a second consecutive game, while Malik Nabers (knee) is already done for the year, which positions Humphrey to again join Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins and Gunner Olszewski in the wide receiver corps. Humphrey was elevated Week 6 against the Eagles due to the same circumstance, a game in which he played 77 percent of offensive snaps and secured four of eight targets for 55 yards.