Giants' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Elevated to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey was elevated to the Giants' active roster ahead of Thursday night's contest against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Humphrey will join the active roster for the first time this season after joining New York's practice squad in the offseason. The 27-year-old will provide the team with an additional depth option at wide receiver with Darius Slayton (hamstring) unavailable for Thursday Night Football.