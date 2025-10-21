Humphrey reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

In this past Sunday's loss to Denver, Humphrey led New York's wideouts with 74 offensive snaps (out of a possible 77), though he got only two targets and didn't catch either of him. Malik Nabers (knee) is out for the season, so Humphrey could eventually be signed to the active roster to provide every-week receiver depth. His role could be reduced, however, when Darius Slayton (hamstring) is ready to return to action.