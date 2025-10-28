The Giants reverted Humphrey to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Humphrey was elevated each of the past three weeks and played a major role in New York's offense, logging at least 64 percent of the team's offensive snaps each week. However, after producing four catches on eight targets for 55 yards in Week 6, Humphrey didn't make any catches on two targets over his subsequent two games. Still, with Malik Nabers (knee) on IR and the Giants getting very little production from their wideouts outside of Wan'Dale Robinson, there's certainly a chance Humphrey could continue to be called upon on gamedays. However, he'd need to be signed to the active roster for that to happen since he's already been elevated three times.