Humphrey reverted to the Giants' practice squad Friday.

With Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) injured, Humphrey started Thursday night against the Eagles and played 77 percent of the offensive snaps, finishing with four catches for 55 yards on eight targets in his first regular-season action of 2025. Humphrey figures to be a regular elevation candidate over the next few weeks after his strong Week 6 performance.