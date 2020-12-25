Ryan agreed Friday with the Giants on a three-year, $31 million contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coming off a highly productive season for the Titans in 2019, Ryan was widely viewed as one of the top free-agent defensive players, but he struggled to find a team willing to hand him a multi-year deal and ultimately landed with the Giants on a one-year, $7.5 million pact. The versatile defensive back has proven to be a shrewd investment for an improved New York secondary, logging 83 tackles, nine pass breakups, three forced fumbles, a sack and an interception through the team's first 14 games. For his efforts, Ryan will now be rewarded with a deal that contains $20 million guaranteed while locking him up with the Giants through his age-32 season.